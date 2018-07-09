Police in Leeds hunt sex attacker who targeted woman near doctor's surgery last night

Have your say

Police in Leeds are hunting a man who sexually assaulted a woman near a doctor's surgery last night.

The victim had been walking along Foundry Lane between 10.30pm and 10.45pm when she was attacked.

Foundry Lane

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said they were now trying to trace a suspect.

The man was described being of medium build and had dark eyes.

He was wearing dark jeans and a hooded top with the dark coloured hood pulled up.

Any witnesses to the assault are asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference 13180334765.