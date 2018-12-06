Police in Leeds reveal their tactic for dealing with moped thieves - and what officers think of ramming using cars

West Yorkshire Police have revealed how their officers in Leeds and across the force area deal with moped thieves.

Much has been made of the controversial new tactic deployed by the Metropolitan Police, where officers have been given permission to ram suspected moped thieves off their bikes.

Police in Leeds have revealed their tactic

Through the week, various MPs and the Prime Minister have had their say on the controversial policing tactic.

-> Police are now allowed to knock moped thieves off their bikes

Today, West Yorkshire Police told the Yorkshire Evening Post how its Roads Policing Unit deals with suspected moped thieves.

The answer is that police in West Yorkshire do not ram moped thieves.

Supt Mark Jessop, Head of Roads Policing for West Yorkshire Police, said: "Motorcyle enabled crime is relatively low in West Yorkshire, however it is important that we are not complacent.

"We have recently reviewed our tactics and approved in principle the pursuit of motorcycles in line with national guidance. This will not include the use of tactical contact."

Tactical contact refers to the recent policing tactic of ramming moped thieves from their bikes using police cars.

This week Theresa May said police were 'absolutely right' to knock moped thieves from their bikes.

She said: "These people on these mopeds are acting unlawfully and committing crimes and I think it's absolutely right that we see a robust police response to that."

"Moped crime has been an issue of concern for some time now, as it has been growing in certain areas, in particular in London."

Labour has raised concerns about the approach, which shadow home secretary Diane Abbott said earlier this week was "potentially very dangerous". "It shouldn't be legal for anyone," said Ms Abbott.

"Police are not above the law."

But Sajid Javid, who revealed in June that his phone was taken in a moped mugging before he became Home Secretary, challenged Ms Abbott's assessment.

"Risk-assessed tactical contact is exactly what we need," he wrote on Twitter.

"Criminals are not above the law."

The Metropolitan Police said its footage showed tactics that specially-trained drivers are able to use to reduce the need for pursuits and prevent injury occurring to offenders and members of the public.