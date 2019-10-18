Police in North Yorkshire arrest six people in one week over county lines drugs crimes

Six people in North Yorkshire have been arrested this week over crimes relating to county lines drug dealing.

Police forces across the region are raising awareness of county lines crimes in a national week of action.

Police in Yorkshire have been cracking down on county lines drug dealing this week

The term refers to the exploitation of vulnerable people - often children - from drug dealers forcing them to deal drugs in smaller towns and cities.

North Yorkshire Police has revealed six arrests have been made over such crimes during the week.

Meanwhile, officers have been providing support to victims of cuckoo crimes - when drug dealers move into the homes of vulnerable people, often those who have drug addictions, and use the property as a base for concocting or storing drugs and organising their trade.

Victims of cuckooing are often subjected to violence and intimidation, and offered drugs in return for hosting them, resulting in them being dependant on the dealers.

North Yorkshire Police carried out 53 welfare visits across the week.

Some 16 adults are also being safeguarded in the county as a means of stamping down on the wave of organised crime.

The residents of two entire streets in York were visited by officers, who worked in partnership with York City Council, as they investigated issues relating to drug dealing.

Police have also been targeting public transport providers and raising awareness amongst staff on how to spot child passengers who may be being used for the transportation of drugs between towns and cities.

Chief Inspector Emma Aldred of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Due to the exploitation of vulnerable people and the violence that’s often associated with it, disrupting county lines remains a major priority for North Yorkshire Police

“The week of intensification is an opportunity to highlight how we are tackling this issue in North Yorkshire, but what we also want to make clear, is that our work is going on every day of every week.

“Due to the vulnerability of its victims, working with partners to provide wrap-around care and support is also important if we are to break the cycle of drug dependency, vulnerability and antisocial behaviour associated with county lines. My thanks go to all our partners who work with us every day to tackle this complex area of criminality and the social problems it brings with it.

“Information from the public is also vital and helps to shape operational activity, so my plea to members of the public is please continue to report information, no matter how insignificant you think it might be. Your information could be the crucial piece we need, or help to safeguard a vulnerable child or adult.”