Police incident as bridge closed by officers on M62 motorway and traffic diverted

A police incident is live on the M62 and buses and motorists are currently being diverted.

First West Yorkshire has announced the closure to the bridge on the M62 motorway just after Bradley roundabout, towards Bradford.

UPDATE: A woman has been safely talked down from the wrong side of the motorway bridge. She is not believed to be injured.

The service 363 has been diverted via Bradley roundabout, Bradley Road and Cooper Bridge and drivers are being advised to follow the same route.

If you have been affected by the issues in this story please call Samaritans on 116 123.