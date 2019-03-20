Police increase patrols after a man attempted to abduct 4-year-old boy on the way to school

Humberside police have increased patrols after a man is suspected of attempting to abduct a 4-year-old boy on his way to school.

The attempted abduction happened on Friday, March 15 when a mother and her son were walking along Newland Avenue in Hull.

It happened at about 8.15am as they were walking the boy to school.

A man approached the boy and tried to take his hand and lead him away as they waited to cross the road.

He walked off after the boy’s mum told the man to leave them alone.

The boy was not harmed in the incident and the mum reported the incident to the school who then called the police.

Humberside Police have now released an e-fit of the suspect.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Dalby said: “We are investigating the incident as an attempted abduction and are asking for help from the public to ID the man shown in this E-Fit image. The man is described as being in his early 40s, around 5’10” tall of slim build with fair hair and missing a front tooth.

“We have increased visible police patrols in the area since the incident and would ask that anyone who sees anything suspicious to call us on our non-emergency number 101.”

Police have asked anyone who can help with the investigation to call 101 quoting reference 16/37185/19.

