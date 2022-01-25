Police ‘increasingly concerned’ after woman and five-year-old daughter go missing from Yorkshire city

Lisa, aged 48, and her daughter Isabelle, 5, were last seen in the Stocksbridge area of Sheffield at around 10.10am on Monday.

Lisa is described as white, of a medium build, and with very long auburn hair.

She is believed to be wearing a mid-length black coat with a fur hood, and red and white boot-type trainers.

Lisa and Isabelle were last seen in Sheffield on Monday January 24 [Image: South Yorkshire Police]

Isabelle is described as white, with very long mousy hair, and is believed to be wearing a purple coat, black/grey trousers and black patent leather shoes.

Officers launched an appeal early on Tuesday morning after becoming increasingly concerned for Lisa and Isabelle’s welfare.

Police in Sheffield are looking to speak to anybody who believes they may have seen the mother and daughter.