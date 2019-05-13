Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing 16-year-old girl

Police are 'increasingly concerned' about a missing 16-year-old girl from Wakefield.

Nicole Harris, 16, was last seen at 10.05pm on Friday, May 10 in the Quebec Street area of Wakefield city centre.

CCTV which was captured earlier in the day that Nicole Harris was reported missing. Photo: West Yorkshire Police.

She is described as 5ft3 tall, with long brown hair with a burn scar on the side of her nose.

When last seen she was wearing black jeans and a green/grey coat with a fur hood.

Police said she is known to have links to the South Yorkshire, North Yorkshire, Humberside, Merseyside, West Mercia and London areas.

Detective Inspector Phil Davis of Wakefield CID, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Nicole’s welfare and would urge anyone who sees her to get in contact straight away.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting log 1731 of 10 May.