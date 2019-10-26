Police investigate arson attack after two cars set on fire in Dewsbury

Police are investigating an arson attack after two cars were set on fire in Dewsbury.

It happened in the early hours of Wednesday, October 23 in Pentland Road, Savile Town.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze.

No one was injured in the attack.

Suspects were seen running from the scene.

CCTV footage in and around the area showed a dark-coloured Peugeot 207 car.

Police believe it was used by the suspects that evening.

Detective Superintendent Jim Griffiths, of Kirklees District Police, said: “This incident has caused understandable concern and distress, not only to the victim and his family, but the wider community.

“We believe this was an isolated incident and we have been conducting an extensive investigation to establish the full circumstances.

“Additional high visibility patrols from the local neighbourhood policing teams have been conducted in the area to reassure the residents since the incident happened and we are supporting the victim and his family throughout.

“We have identified a number of suspect descriptions from CCTV enquiries and are urging people to come forward with any information which will assist us with our ongoing enquiry.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anyone in the area behaving suspiciously is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13190544179.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.