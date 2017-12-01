Police investigate gun shots fired last night in Huddersfield

A man suffered minor arm injuries after shots were fired in West Yorkshire last night and police are appealing for witnesses.

Police were called to the Long Lane area of Dalton at 10.20pm last night (Thursday) after a man, 28, riding a bike was injured.

Police say a firearm was discharged in the vicinity of Long Lane near to the junction of Longfield Avenue.

Det Chief Insp Chris Gibson, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We have been conducting CCTV and house-to-house enquiries since yesterday evening to establish the full circumstances of the incident

“I would like to appeal to anyone who either witnessed the incident or has any information to come forward and speak to the police to assist with our investigation.”

Contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference 13170560797 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.