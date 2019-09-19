Police investigating after cat found drowned in plastic bag with bricks tied round its neck

Police are investigating reports of a missing cat found drowned in a disturbing case in West Yorkshire.

The female cat was reportedly found in a plastic bag in a water tank with brick tied round its neck.

Hundreds of people have expressed their horror at the news, after the cat's owner Bryony Walker appealed for information on the cruel perpetrators.

The discovery was made on Saville Road in Skelmanthorpe, Huddersfield, on Wednesday, although it is believed the female cat was killed overnight between Friday September and 7.

The incident has been reported to West Yorkshire Police and the RSPCA.

In a post on Facebook, which has been shared more than 1,000 times, Miss Walker wrote: "Thanks to everyone who kept an eye out for Beans, but you can all stop looking now.

"She was found today, in a plastic bag, with bricks tied around her neck, in a water tank.

"Words can't begin to describe how we feel.

"This will have happened during the night on Friday 6th and early hours of Saturday 7th September. If anyone knows anything, please let us know, this has been reported to the police and RSPCA.

"This happened on Saville Road, Skelmanthorpe, if you have a cat, you might want to consider keeping them in over night.

"To the absolute lowest scumbag who did this, I don't know how to begin to describe what I think of you, but we will do everything we can to find out who you are and make you pay."

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police were called to reports on 6 September of a cat being killed on Saville Road in Huddersfield.

"Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact the police online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us quoting crime reference number 13190480149."