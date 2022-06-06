Police investigating death of 25-year-old Yorkshire sportsman in workplace accident

Callum Quarton, from Pocklington, died on April 27 at an unnamed place of employment in Hull and an inquest into his death has been opened and adjourned by the coroner for Hull and the East Riding.

Mr Quarton was a keen sportsman who played football for Pocklington Town and cricket for Pocklington Cricket Club.

He is survived by his father Adrian, mother Wendy and sisters Lisa, Naomi, Hayley and Faye.

Fostet Street, Hull

Humberside Police said: "Alongside the Health and Safety Executive, we are investigating an incident that occurred on Foster Street, Hull, on behalf of the coroner to establish whether any offences have been committed.”

Lisa Quarton posted on Facebook: "We would like to sincerely thank everyone for their understanding and patience over the recent weeks, following the sudden and untimely loss of our precious son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend, Callum Quarton on 27th April 2022.

"The support has been immeasurable, and we would like to thank you all for the kind thoughts, visits, treasured memories, messages, cards and gestures, as these have given us some of the strength and comfort needed to navigate through the hardest days.

"It has, amongst many things, highlighted to us, the pivotal roles that the local clubs play in providing such crucial support networks for the young players, and in turn, their families and the wider community.

"For this reason, we have made the decision to create a JustGiving page for anyone wishing to donate in his memory. All contributions will be divided between his local sports clubs, in hope that he can play a small part in the continued succession of the places that helped create and strengthen such valuable & supportive friendships.

"For those who wish to join us, we will be holding a service to commemorate Cal on Friday June 17 at 1.30pm at The East Riding Crematorium, Octon. This will be followed by a celebration of his life at Pocklington Town Football Club. There will be no dress code and we invite you to wear what you’re happiest in. Casual and colourful is most welcomed (just no Man U shirts!)."

The Justgiving page has so far raised over £1,300.Pocklington Town FC said: "The club is devastated to hear of the unexpected and untimely loss of Callum Quarton. A player with the club from junior ranks and in our senior football teams this season, our thoughts and condolences go out to Cals family and friends at this difficult time."