Police investigating killing of swan with wooden plank release CCTV

Have your say

Officers investigating the killing of a swan have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to as part of the ongoing inquiry.

At approximately 1.45pm on Sunday October 13th, a member of the public called police to report they had witnessed two individuals killing a swan in Mexborough, Doncaster.

CCTV released by South Yorkshire Police

It is understood that two male suspects were walking along the canal path throwing bread into the water in a bid to attract the swan towards them.

Once the swan was within distance, one of the men is believed to have struck the swan over the head with a length of wood, killing it.

Following the incident, the two left the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing and police have now released CCTV stills of two men they believe could hold vital information.

Police are requesting anyone with information to call 101 quoting crime reference number 14/155254/19.

You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.