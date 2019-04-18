Police investigating reports Yorkshire school pupil tricked teacher into sex video by posing as a woman

North Yorkshire Police are investigating after footage of a male teacher performing a sex act was reportedly circulated among some pupils.

A male pupil at a school in the Craven area is alleged to have posed as an adult woman in order to trick the teacher into exposing himself.

A North Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “A pupil at a school in the Craven area is assisting officers with enquiries following reports that a teacher at the school sent sexual messages to a person purporting to be an adult female.

“No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

“In the meantime, officers ask people not to speculate on social media, including naming any people believed to be involved, and allow the investigation to take its course.”

The school’s headteacher said: “The school is dealing with an ongoing incident in line with appropriate procedures and the school is therefore unable to comment further.”

In an online guide, North Yorkshire Police said: “The best way to stop yourself from becoming a victim is to be very careful about who you befriend with online, especially if you’re considering sharing anything intimate with them.”