Police investigating Rotherham man's murder release CCTV

Police investigating the murder of a man in Rotherham have released CCTV images of two potential witnesses they believe saw the assault that led to his death.

John Methley, 39, was assaulted by two men at 6.23pm on February 4, at the Midland Road roundabout, at the junction with Garden Street and New Wortley Road in Masborough.

Mr Methley was left unconscious with serious head injuries.

He was rushed to hospital, but never regained consciousness.

He died as a result of the trauma on February 10.

South Yorkshire Police want to speak to a man and a woman they believe were in the area at the time Mr Methley was assaulted.

The woman in the CCTV images appears to be wearing a jacket with a fur hood, a skirt and knee high boots. She was carrying a large, dark-coloured handbag. The woman is believed to have been walking from Wortley Road towards Midland roundabout before stopping to speak to a man.

The man in the images appears to walk from Midland Road towards Midland roundabout on his mobile phone before stopping to speak to the woman.

Anyone with information is urged to call the incident room on 01709 443459.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.