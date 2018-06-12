Police investigating serious sexual assault on girl, 14, in toilets of Tesco Extra store in York

Police in West Yorkshire are investigating reports of a serious sexual assault on a 14-year-old in the disabled toilet of a York supermarket.

They want to trace an elderly couple who are reported to have spoken to the girl in the wake of the attack.

Also in crime: 'Glass and needle' robbers steal cash from man in street



From initial enquiries, it is understood that the offence took place in March at the Tesco Extra store at the Clifton Moor Centre in Stirling Road.

The date of the offence is not known but it was possibly on a Saturday afternoon.

The investigation is being led by West Yorkshire Police as part of a wider investigation, the force revealed today.

Officers have confirmed that the offence was not reported to the police or store security at the time, but the victim said she was visibly distraught and an elderly couple spoke to her.

Also in crime: Arrest after man is stabbed in the back in Wakefield city centre



PC Simon Kingdon, of Kirklees Child Safeguarding Unit, said: “We appreciate that the information we have is vague but we are hopeful that this will have stuck in someone’s memory.

“We are interested in speaking not only to the elderly couple who have approached the victim but also anyone else who recalls seeing a visibly distraught white teenage girl in company with an older white teenage boy in this store in March.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kirklees Child Safeguarding Unit via 101, quoting crime reference 13180170130.

If calling from the North Yorkshire area, select the option on the 101 line to be put through to West Yorkshire Police.

Also in crime: Tax cheat stole whopping £100,000 to watch Leeds United and fund online gambling