Police issue CCTV appeal after women inappropriately touched at Leeds station taxi rank

Two women were inappropriately touched by a man while they waited in the taxi queue at Leeds station.

British Transport Police today released details of the incident along with a CCTV image of the man they would like to trace.

The women were sexually assaulted while they waited in the queue just before midnight on Saturday, May 19.

Detective Constable Dave Bentley said: “After reviewing CCTV we have identified a man we’d like to speak to about what happened, and I’d urge anyone who knows who he is to contact us.

“I would like to commend the women for coming forward and reporting this to us. We take all reports of sexual offences very seriously and we will do all we can to get justice for victims.”

Anyone with information can call BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or text the force on 61016, quoting reference 332 of 18 June.

Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.