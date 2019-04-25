Police issue missing person's appeal for woman in full face veil

Police have issued an appeal for a woman who hasn't been seen for more than a month.

Fahmida Begum was reported missing on March 15 after failing to attend an appointment and has not been seen since.

However, officers keen to find the 52-year-old, who is from Bradford, may struggle in their appeal after issuing this picture.

Police say Fahmida is known to wear traditional Asian black dress with her face almost entirely obscured.

READ MORE: 18 people police urgently want to speak to in Leeds

Fahmida has now been missing for six weeks and is feared to be sleeping rough. She is described as being of large build and known to frequent the Mannigham and city centre areas of Bradford.

Detective Inspector Mark Taylor, of Bradford CID, said: “We are very concerned that Fahmida has not been seen in nearly six weeks and our officers are continuing enquiries to locate her.

“We believe she is likely to be sleeping rough somewhere in the district, so we would ask anyone who may have seen her to contact us on 101, quoting log 1212 of 15 March, or at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat."