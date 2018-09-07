Police issue photos of large cannabis farm found at Leeds house

A 'large' cannabis farm consisting of around 100 plants was discovered at a property in Leeds on Thursday.

Police were called to the property in Scott Hall Road near Moortown shortly after 10.30am where they discovered the farm with around 100 plants.

The haul of cannabis

Police remained at the property in Scott Hall Road until around 10.30pm on Thursday.

The electricity firm were called to make the property safe before police investigations could get underway.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We were contacted shortly after 10.30am on Thursday, September 6.

"A member of the public reported a large cannabis farm at an address in Scott Hall Road near Moortown where we found approximately 100 plants.

"We contacted the electricity firm to make the scene safe."

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

