Police issue statement after Sheffield school forced into lockdown

Police were called to a Sheffield school after it was forced to go into lockdown when trespassers made their way onto the site.

Three men made their way into the grounds of Firth Park Academy at around 12.30pm prompting staff to call the police.

Firth Park Academy.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “At around 12.30pm today it was reported that men had walked into the grounds of Firth Park Academy.

“Despite initially refusing to leave, they were spoken to by school staff and left around five minutes later.

“Officers attended to provide reassurance to pupils and assist staff in establishing the circumstances surrounding them attending.

“Initial enquiries confirm there is no wider risk or concerns around the incident.”