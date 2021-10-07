Police at the scene in South Back Lane in Bridlington.

Humberside Police attended South Back Lane in Bridlington at around 2pm to execute a warrant on behalf of Lincolnshire Police.

The road was cordoned off for around 90 minutes, while armed police, a police van and an ambulance could be seen on the street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincolnshire Police have now issued an update on the incident, confirming it was in connection with an alleged kidnapping.

A statement from the force said: "Humberside Police have today (Oct 7) executed a pre-planned warrant on behalf of Lincolnshire Police at a property in Bridlington.

"The warrant was in connection with an allegation of kidnapping in Lincoln on 4th October, where the victim sustained injuries which required hospital treatment. One man was arrested at the property in connection with the incident and is currently in custody.

"He is one of six men arrested in connection with the incident. Officers remain on the scene this afternoon, and we’d like to thank the public for the cooperation."