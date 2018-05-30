Police issue update as investigation into Leeds city centre stabbing continues

Detectives have released the last of three men arrested in connection with a stabbing in Leeds city centre.

The 24-year-old man and two 21-year-olds had been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

Police work at the scene of the stabbing in Albion Street, Leeds. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

It followed an assault in Albion Street which resulted in a 23-year-old man being stabbed at around 4am on Bank Holiday Monday.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, West Yorkshire Police said.

Part of Albion Street, close to the junction with Boar Lane, was cordoned off for much of Monday as forensic teams gathered evidence at the scene.

A second police cordon was in place on a pedestrianised area just off Boar Lane, between Holy Trinity Church and Burger King.

Police said on Tuesday that the two 21-year-olds had been released under investigation.

In a further update issued yesterday, a spokeswoman said the 24-year-old had also been released under investigation as enquiries continued.

Any witnesses are asked to call Leeds CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13180256788.