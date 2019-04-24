Police issue update into death of Hull university student Libby Squire

Have your say

Humberside Police have today issued an update into the death of Hull university student Libby Squire.

Libby, 21, went missing in the early hours of February 1, following a night out with friends at the Welly Club in Hull.

After being turned away from the club in Beverley Road, late on January 31, Libby took a taxi took her to her home in Wellesley Avenue at about 11.30pm.

Officers do not believe she entered the property and instead walked back onto Beverley Road, where she was believed to be until 12.09am.

She was last seen alive on a bench at the corner of Haworth Street and Beverley Road.

Police and the public carried out desperate searches for her in the streets close to where she lived in Wellesley Avenue and at Oak Roads Playing Fields.

Her body was discovered nearly seven weeks later on March 20, in the Humber Estuary.

Police confirmed they are continuing to investigate Libby's death as homicide.

The force said further work and analysis is being conducted.

Anyone with information can call Humberside Police on 101.