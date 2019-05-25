Police issue update on welfare of four children taken to hospital in Sheffield after major incident

Police issued an update on Saturday on the welfare of the four children taken to hospital following a tragic incident in Sheffield in which two other youngsters died.

Six children were taken to hospital following an incident in Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, yesterday at 7.30am.

Forensics officers at the scene. PIC: Danny Lawson/ PA Wire

Two boys, aged 14 and 13, sadly died in hospital.

Police revealed on Saturday afternoon that the four other children, aged 11, 10, three and seven-months-old, have now been released from hospital.

In a statement, the force said: “Four children rescued from a house in Shiregreen yesterday have now been released from hospital.”

A 37-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident.

Post mortem examinations to establish how the boys died were expected to take place on Friday.

Police are yet to release further details about the circumstances of the incident and officers are expected to remain at the scene over the weekend.

A cordon remains in place but but has been reduced in size.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 122 of 24 May 2019.

*None of the children involved in this awful tragedy can be named for legal reasons. Friday's court ruling also covers social media comments so please do not post photos or anything that could lead to their identification. Thanks, The Yorkshire Post team.