Police issue urgent appeal after man tried to grab four-year-old boy outside his Yorkshire home

North Yorkshire Police have issued an urgent appeal for information after a man tried to grab a four-year-old boy in Eastfield, Scarborough.

The incident happened shortly before 4pm on Tuesday when a man approached the boy in front of his house in the Middle Deepdale area and tried to grab him.

After being disturbed by the boy’s father, the man jumped into the back seat of a dark blue estate vehicle being driven by another person.

The vehicle then sped off.

The man is described as white, in his late 30s, of slim build, approximately 6ft 1ins tall and was wearing a white t-shirt and grey shorts.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information, CCTV or dash-cam footage taken in the area at the time to come forward.

Call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room quoting job number NYP-30072019-0332.