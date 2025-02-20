Police launch appeal after man's body found in Beverley as his death is treated as 'unexplained'
On Thursday (Feb 20), a man’s body was discovered in Beverley at around 7:30am.
Humberside Police put a scene guard on Wilbert Lane, which is still in place.
Police are treating the man’s death as “unexplained” - however it is not thought to be suspicious.
The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by officers.
Police are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
In a statement Humberside Police said: “We would appeal to anyone who has information that lives in the area and thinks they may be able to assist with our enquiries to contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 67 of 20 February.
“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”