A man’s body has been found in Beverley - police are treating it as “unexplained” as they appeal for information.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday (Feb 20), a man’s body was discovered in Beverley at around 7:30am.

Humberside Police put a scene guard on Wilbert Lane, which is still in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have put a scene guard on Wilbert Lane, in Beverley, after a man's body was discovered. | Google Maps

Police are treating the man’s death as “unexplained” - however it is not thought to be suspicious.

The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

In a statement Humberside Police said: “We would appeal to anyone who has information that lives in the area and thinks they may be able to assist with our enquiries to contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 67 of 20 February.