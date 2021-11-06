South Yorkshire Police are appealing to trace a Hull fan who threw a flare at today’s game against Barnsley at Oakwell stadium, Barnsley.

Shortly before half time, the fan threw a flare in to the crowd which hit another Hull fan – a 7-year-old child – in the face, police said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The child suffered minor injuries, police confirmed.

Police have launched an appeal

In a social media post, South Yorkshire Police said: "We are in the process of reviewing CCTV footage but are asking for anyone who knows who’s responsible to contact us or the club.