Police launch hunt for naked flasher after two members of public approached by middle-aged man in Knaresborough

Police are appealing for information after a middle-aged man indecently exposed himself to two members of the public in Knaresborough.

The incident occurred near the footbridge towards the Scotton end of the Nidd Gorge walk at approximately 4.25pm on Sunday. (July 21)

Two members of the public were approached by a naked man who fled the location once police were called.

He is described by North Yorkshire Police as approximately 5ft 10ins tall, very thin with a pale skin tone and aged in his 40s.

He had sandy-coloured hair and a short beard.

He was wearing only blue trainers, a white baseball style cap and a grey rucksack.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the identity of the man and are asking people to report any further sightings or similar circumstances to us to assist their investigation.

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Will Champion.

You can also email at will.champion@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190132548.