Police launch urgent appeal after Christmas presents and car stolen in Yorkshire burglary

Police have launched an urgent appeal after Christmas presents and a car were stolen in a burglary.

Officers were called at 5:02am this morning (Dec 16) after reports of a burglary on Loxley Road in Sheffield.

It is believed that offenders gained entry through a window.

PC Munden said: “It is reported that a red Ford Focus Zetec was taken during the burglary, along with a high valued blue 'Orange Crush' mountain bike.

"The family have also had Christmas presents stolen, just a week before the big day.

“I’d like to remind people how vital it is to think about home security at this time of year, please lock your doors and windows to prevent your home being targeted by thieves.”

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who has any information, call 101 quoting incident number 115 of 16 December 2019.

Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.