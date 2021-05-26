Taylor Cardoza, 17, 15-year old Callum MacLellan, 15-year-old Annabelle Dowell and 13-year-old Sophie Beattie all left their home addresses in the Thirsk area sometime overnight on Monday May 24, police said.

CCTV images from Thirsk train station captured them boarding the 7am train to Manchester airport on Tuesday.

The group are then believed to have travelled through to Manchester, where police believe they are travelling around the area, staying at hotels near to the airport.

Taylor is described as 5’6’’ tall with black curly hair and a slim build.

He was last seen wearing a black cap, black tracksuit bottoms, dark coloured tracksuit top and black Nike shoes.

Callum is described as 5’7’’ feet with brown, short cut hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark grey/black puffa jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

He’s also believed to be wearing a gold chain.

Annabelle is described as 5’5’’ tall with shoulder length blond hair.

She was last seen wearing dark coloured jogging bottoms and a dark coloured puffa jacket.

She has three ear piercings in each ear.

Sophie is described as 5’3’’ tall, with wavy shoulder length blonde hair and was last seen wearing a dark coloured puffa jacket which fades to grey at the bottom, dark coloured leggings and white trainers.

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of the group are asked to call 101, select option 2 and pass the information over to the Force Control Room quoting reference 12210124827.

Any immediate sightings should be reported on 999.