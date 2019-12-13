Police launch witness appeal after 17-year-old girl dies following crash in West Yorkshire

Have your say

Police have launched a witness appeal after a 17-year-old girl died following a crash in West Yorkshire.

The crash, in Bingley, occurred at about 3.58pm yesterday (Thursday Dec 12), when a green Skoda Octavia travelling along the B6265 Bradford Road towards Bingley was in collision with a 17-year-old girl.

The girl was taken to hospital, but was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.

The driver, a 65-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, police confirmed.

He was later released under investigation for enquiries to continue.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or what happened prior to it is asked to contact the Police Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101 or by using the contact options on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 1106 of 12 December.