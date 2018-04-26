Police make arrest after sudden death of man in Wakefield hotel

Police are investigating the sudden death of a man who fell unconscious in a hotel in Wakefield during the early hours.

Emergency services were called to a hotel in Denby Dale Road shortly before 1.15am this morning following a report that a man was unconscious.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A 36-year-old man was taken to hospital but was later pronounced to have died.

"A post mortem examination will be conducted to determine a cause of death for the male."

Officers have arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply in connection with the death.