Police mock suspect found hiding in a wardrobe with a blanket on his head and his feet sticking out

Derbyshire Police posted snaps of the man who was caught when police raided a house in Swadlincote, Derbyshire, on Monday morning (October 4).
They arrested the suspect on suspicion of carrying out a string of thefts across South Derbyshire.
Writing on the Swadlincote Police SNT Facebook page, they said: “If we can find you hiding in the loft?
“If we will run through garden fences to arrest you?
“Are we not going to look in the cupboard (sic)?
“Would we not recognise you hiding under a blanket?
“SNT have been out again doing their early morning door knocks for wanted offenders.
“Despite being told the offender was not at the address, officers still searched the address.
“A 36-year-old man has been arrested after being found hiding in the cupboard (sic) under a blanket, his big feet gave him away.
“One more charged and remanded for committing thefts in South Derbyshire.”
Sergeant Tarj Nizzer said: “If you run from Swadlincote Police you will only go to jail tired, in this case he had his blanket ready for his sleep in the cell.”