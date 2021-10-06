Police mock suspect found hiding in a wardrobe with a blanket on his head and his feet sticking out

The 36-year-old suspect was spotted by officers standing behind a rail of clothes when his “big feet gave him away”.

Derbyshire Police posted snaps of the man who was caught when police raided a house in Swadlincote, Derbyshire, on Monday morning (October 4).

They arrested the suspect on suspicion of carrying out a string of thefts across South Derbyshire.

Writing on the Swadlincote Police SNT Facebook page, they said: “If we can find you hiding in the loft?

“If we will run through garden fences to arrest you?

“Are we not going to look in the cupboard (sic)?

“Would we not recognise you hiding under a blanket?

“SNT have been out again doing their early morning door knocks for wanted offenders.

“Despite being told the offender was not at the address, officers still searched the address.

“A 36-year-old man has been arrested after being found hiding in the cupboard (sic) under a blanket, his big feet gave him away.

“One more charged and remanded for committing thefts in South Derbyshire.”