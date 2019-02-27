Police name 57-year-old woman who died in crash on the A15

Have your say

Isabella Hopkins from Scunthorpe has been named as the victim of a car crash on the A15.

The crash happened at about 2.45pm on Monday, February 25 on the A15 northbound just after the Brigg Road Bridge.

Ms Hopkins was sadly pronounced dead at the scene following a crash which involved a Toyota Prius car and a yellow JCB Telehandler.

Police said that the family are being supported by officers.

