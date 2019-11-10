Police name Hull murder victim as detectives granted extra time to quiz woman

Police have named a Hull murder victim as detectives have been granted more time to question a woman arrested in connection with his death.

Ronald Portz,30, was found dead at a house in Dodthorpe, north Hull, shortly before 1am on Saturday morning.

Officers attended the scene and a woman was arrested.

Detectives have now been granted a 36 hour extension to question the woman on suspicion of murder.

Police say Mr Portz's family have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Christine Calvert, said: “Enquiries are still continuing and I would like to thank those who have come forward and who have provided information. Your assistance could prove vital to the investigation.

“I would encourage anyone with any information to please contact our non-emergency line on 101 quoting log number 21 of 9 November 2019, or you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 completely anonymously.

“The investigation must progress unhindered, and I would also please also ask that people are mindful of posting any speculation on the case on social media, as it could potentially harm the enquiry.”