Police name man killed after suspected medical episode caused crash in Molescroft Road, Beverley

Humberside Police have named a man who died after being involved in a crash in Beverley.

Matthew Smith is believed to have fallen ill at the wheel of his car in the moments before the collision in Molescroft Road on Tuesday.

Officers are continuing to support the family of 47 year-old Mr Smith, who lived in North Cave.

A Humberside Police spokesman today said: "It is thought Matthew suffered from a medical episode at the wheel of his car on Tuesday which led to a collision with another vehicle.

"The driver of the other vehicle was not injured in the collision.

"Matthews’s family are being supported by our officers and have asked for privacy at this difficult time."

Investigators are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision, which happened shortly after 10am.

Anyone with information is asked call us on 101, quoting log 143 of November 27.