Police name Rotherham murder victim

South Yorkshire Police have named a 26-year-old man who was found seriously injured at a house in Rotherham on Sunday as Zygimantas Kromelys.

Mr Kromelys was found at a house in Denman Street in the Eastwood area at about 9.30pm on Sunday, with a stab wound to his chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Kromlevs has today been formally identified and his family, who live in Lithuania, are being supported by specially trained officers.

A man and a woman have been charged in connection to Mr Kromelys’ death.

Dimitrijus Jakimovas, 32, and Indre Barysaite, 29, both of Denman Street, Rotherham, are charged with murder and remanded into custody.

Detectives remain keen to hear from anyone with information as their enquiries continue.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident number 800 of November 10, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.