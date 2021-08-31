Lowgate in Hull

Rebecca Louise Kirby, 31, died following the crash on Lowgate in Hull on August 27.

Humberside Police said: "Rebecca's family have asked for privacy as they come to terms with the tragic loss of their loved one. Our deepest sympathies are with Rebecca's family and friends at this sad time."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force is appealing for witnesses to come forward, and has thanked those who have already contacted them in relation to the crash.

They are still appealing for anyone else who saw the crash to contact them on 101, particularly people who may have seen a black Kia Sportage before the incident. Witnesses are asked to quote log number 560 of August 27, 2021.