Police officer denies attacking fan before Sheffield Wednesday match

A police officer has denied assaulting a football fan before a Sheffield Wednesday match.

PC Liam Stewart, 33, denied a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Barnsley Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Prosecuting Rachel Baldwin said PC Stewart was working for South Yorkshire Police on August 8, 2017, when Sheffield Wednesday played Chesterfield in the League Cup.

She said the officer was called to Hillsborough Tap pub on Langsett Road following a disturbance.

She said the assault left Chesterfield fan Louis McAndrew, 18, with a deviated nose.

PC Stewart, who wore a suit for the hearing, confirmed his name, date of birth and nationality to the court clerk.

District Judge Joanne Hirst said the case could have have been dealt with at either magistrates’ court or the crown court.

PC Stewart opted for a trial at crown court.

He was granted unconditional bail until his next appearance - a plea and trial preparation hearing – at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday, December 27 at 10am.

PC Stewart was charged following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which said it had also shared its findings with South Yorkshire Police.

South Yorkshire Police said the officer had a case to answer for gross misconduct.

A date for a misconduct hearing is yet to be confirmed.

Sheffield Wednesday won the League Cup first-round tie 4-1, thanks to goals from Gary Hooper, Steven Fletcher, Barry Bannan and Sam Hutchinson.

Kristian Dennis had given Chesterfield the lead from the penalty spot in the 38th minute.