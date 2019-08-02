Police officer hospitalised after being attacked in the street

Have your say

A police officer was left in 'horrendous pain' and needing 'months of rehabilition' after he was assaulted during his night shift.

North Yorkshire Police traffic constable David Minto needed hospital treatment after the attack near Harrogate left him with 'complex' fractures to his leg.

The constable was left with complex fractures to his fibula and tibia

In a tweet, the constable wrote: "My night shift didn’t go as I’d have liked. I attended an incident in Boroughbridge just after midnight today. It culminated in me lying on the road in horrendous pain after being assaulted.

"As you can see my injuries are not ideal.

"I have sustained complex fractures to both my fibula and tibia.

"I’ve had surgery today and now under orders to remain in bed. Thank you to all who have sent me well-wishes and visited to date.

He will need months of rehabilitation after the assault

"The surgeon and his team have done a tremendous job I thank them enormously for their efforts.

"Also the doctors’ and nurses’ support since I was brought in. Our NHS is very special and second-to-none.

"Now, it is months of rehabilitation ahead of me."

Assaults on police officers is a rising issue in the region.

Figures published last month revealed assaults on officers in West Yorkshire were up 40% in the past year, while North Yorkshire Police said there were around ten assaults on the force's staff each month.

Between 2017 and 2018, there were nearly 500 attacks on officers in South Yorkshire, around half of which resulted in an injury.