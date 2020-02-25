Police officer needed stitches after being hit in head with handcuffs as he arrested drunk man

Have your say

A police officer needed stitches after being hit in the face with handcuffs he was using to detain a violent drunk.

The officer needed hospital treatment after being attacked by Wayne Moffatt at the house in Wakefield.

Leeds Crown Court heard Moffatt behaved in a “belligerent and aggressive” manner during the incident which took place in front of his children on May 30 last year.

Ken Green, prosecuting, said Moffatt turned up unannounced at his former partner’s home after he had been drinking.

The defendant refused to leave and continued to shout at his partner and other people at the property.

Mr Green said Moffatt’s 12-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son were also at the house.

Police were called and Moffatt struggled with officers who used PAVA spray to detain him.

The court heard he lashed out as he was being handcuffed and one of the officers suffered extensive bleeding.

Moffatt was put in leg restraints as he was arrested.

The 53-year-old, of Bottomboat Road, Stanley, Wakefield, pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and two of criminal damage.

Richard Canning, mitigating, said Moffatt had been suffering from a mental health breakdown and had been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder.

Mr Canning said the defendant was receiving support to address mental health and alcohol issues.

Moffatt was given a ten-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to take part in a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Describing the incident, Judge Simon Phillips, QC, said: " You continued to act in a belligerent and aggressive manner.

"It was violent, it was aggressive, it was uncalled for and it was in drink."