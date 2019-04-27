Police officer picks up Iranian immigrant risking his life walking down M62 motorway

A West Yorkshire police officer has spoken about a heartbreaking night shift where he found an Iranian immigrant risking his life walking down the M62 motorway.

PC Martin Willis, a traffic officer in the force, said he spent 'a large proportion' of his night shift with a man he had found 'wandering' the M62 who had spent many hours without food or drink.

The officer picked him up in the car park of Hartshead Moor Services at about 2am on April 15 after drivers had seen the man on their way past and raised concerns.

-> Heavy police presence as protesters and antifascist demos gather in Leeds city centre

PC Willis said: "Just spent a large proportion of my night shift with a male I picked up wandering at the side of the M62.

"He was from Iran and had clearly spent many hours without food or drink.

"It's a sad world when things are so bad that you feel you have to risk your life for a better life!"

The man was taken to a police station in Halifax.

PC Willis deals with all sorts of incidents on the roads, with many on the M62.

Just days later, the officer caught a driver tearing down the road at 100mph, and in the same week caught a driver with no documents or MOT having broken down in the hard shoulder.

-> Man arrested as police carry out drug raids in two areas of Leeds