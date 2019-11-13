Police officer received horrific injuries after attempting to stop stolen vehicle in Yorkshire

Have your say

A North Yorkshire Police officer received horrific injuries - after attempting to stop a stolen vehicle in Yorkshire.

Shocking photographs of the injuries show a large wound in the officer's head.

Injuries to South Yorkshire Police officer

The officer was attempting to stop a stolen vehicle, police confirmed.

North Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "Assaults against police officers and staff are never acceptable, aren't 'part of the job' and won't be tolerated."

"Our police officers and staff are people, they are fathers, mothers, sons and daughters.

"When they are attacked they become victims just like any other, but victims who have been attacked while trying to protect others from being victimised."