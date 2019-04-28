Police officer rescued from River Aire in Leeds after wading in to save someone else

A police officer was rescued from the River Aire in Leeds after wading into the water in an attempt to save another member of the public.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the river near Sovereign Street in the city centre after receiving a report of the incident.

The River Aire in Leeds

A member of the public was in the river and a police officer then went in to try to rescue them.

Passers-by who called in the incident on 999 were then given instructions over the phone on how to access a throwline to put into the water to help rescue them both.

The member of the public was rescued by the police officer and then fire crews in turn rescued the police officer using a ladder.

Both casualties were then taken to hospital by ambulance.

The incident happened at 8.10pm on Saturday, but fire crews released information about it on Sunday.

Fire crews from Leeds city centre attended the incident alongside two engines from Rothwell and Hunslet.

The member of the public and the police officer are not thought to be seriously injured.