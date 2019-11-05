Police officer sacked for kicking man while he lay on the ground

A South Yorkshire Police officer has been sacked after kicking a handcuffed man while he was laying on the floor.

PC Richard Wilby-Newton was dismissed from the South Yorkshire force after a misconduct panel found him guilty of gross misconduct.

PC Wilby-Newton originally denied he had kicked the man while he was handcuffed and on the ground, but in a later interview he accepted he had used force on the man, but was "unable to remember the event".

He did not accept that the force he used was inappropriate.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "PC Richard Wilby-Newton appeared at a misconduct hearing on October 14 and October 15.

"The panel considered two allegations against PC Wilby-Newton. Firstly, an allegation of an inappropriate use of force during the arrest of an individual and secondly, an allegation of a lack of honesty and integrity in respect of his answers to questions in an initial interview during the investigation into his use of force.

"The panel, chaired by a legally qualified chair, decided that the officer had used inappropriate force against the detainee and that his account in the initial interview was not an honest account . They found that both allegations were proved and the conduct amounted to gross misconduct. The officer was dismissed without notice. "