Police officer suffered burns from corrosive liquid carried by shoplifter at Leeds Lidl store

Have your say

A shoplifter was arrested at a Leeds Lidl store in possession of a corrosive liquid capable of causing "significant harm to the human body."

The liquid was so dangerous that it burned through a police officer's latex glove and caused burn injuries to her finger.

Mohammed Rahman had corrosive liquid in spray bottle at Lidl store in Hunslet

Mohammed Rahman was found in possession of ammonia alkali which had been poured into a spray bottle marked 'coconut fragrant body mist'.

Rahman had the liquid in his rucksack when he was arrested for assaulting a security guard who stopped him from entering the Lidl store in Hunslet.

Rahman was also in possession of meat tenderiser and a foil bag used to conceal items and prevent store theft alarms from being activated.

Andrew Horton, prosecuting, said Rahman was taken to Elland Road Police station where the liquid was found wrapped in tinfoil.

The officer who handled the item noticed it was leaking and had a strong smell.

The liquid burnt through her glove, causing blistering and bleeding to her finger.

The officer had to go to hospital for treatment.

Mr Horton described the bottle as a "fearsome weapon".

He said the liquid was used as a drain cleaner but was capable of causing significant damage if inhaled or was in contact with the body.

In a separate incident, Rahman was involved in a dangerous police car chase while driving his brother's Nissan Micra on May 12 this year.

Rahman failed to stop for officers and drove at 70mph in residential areas in Chapeltown and Gledhow.

He crashed twice during the pursuit before running from the car but was arrested nearby.

Rahman, of Harehills Avenue, Harehills, pleaded guilty to theft from a shop, assault, going equipped for theft, possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of an offensive weapon, dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

He has 32 previous convictions for 51 offences, including for possession of drugs and driving while disqualified.

Imran Khan, mitigating, said Rahman had the weapons as he had been attacked by drug dealers he owed £1,500 to.

He said the 38-year-old had had his face cut by criminals as a warning for not paying them money he owed them for heroin and crack cocaine.

Rahman was jailed for two years and two months