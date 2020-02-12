Police officers attending disturbance after Yorkshire derby football match 'faced with extreme violence'

Police officers responding to disturbance after a Yorkshire derby football match in which a 16-year-old boy is alleged to have been hit on the head with a constable’s baton, faced “extreme violence”, it has been claimed.

Steve Kent, Chairman of the South Yorkshire Police Federation,said the officers who responded to trouble following the match between Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley last Saturday, were met with violence both towards themselves and towards members of the public from a small group of individuals.

Mr Kent has also called for caution after a video showing a police officer appearing to hit the boy over the head with a baton was widely shared on social media.

The force confirmed the boy sustained an injury from an officer’s baton and that a police officer was also injured in the incident.

Both were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the incident has now been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Mr Kent said: “Following referral by the force, the incident will be investigated by the IOPC.

“It is inappropriate to comment on the specifics of the case whilst this is being carried out. However, as in any case it is important to stress that people should treat short videos from social media with care as they don’t always show the full context or the events leading up to the incident in question.

“I would urge anyone seeing the footage to await the full facts and circumstances surrounding the incident before jumping to conclusions.

“From speaking to officers who were present they were faced with extreme violence both towards themselves and towards members of the public from a sizeable minority of individuals who were at the game intent on causing as much trouble as possible.”

South Yorkshire Police has said it will not comment further on the investigation until a decision is received from the IOPC on the progression of the case.