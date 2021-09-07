Police officers shot at outside derelict former Hatfield Colliery buildings near Doncaster

British Transport Police officers have been shot at with an air weapon while investigating a crime near a derelict former colliery.

By Grace Newton
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 1:19 pm
Updated Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 1:20 pm
Hatfield Colliery closed in 2015

At around 8pm on Wednesday August 18, the officers were responding to a call when they were shot at with what they believed to be an air weapon from the direction of the derelict buildings at the Hatfield Colliery waste ground, near Doncaster.

The marked police car was also struck by a pellet but nobody was injured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to help with their investigation.

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 500 of 18/08/21.

Hatfield Colliery closed in 2015. The British Transport Police have jurisdiction over railway land as the site is adjacent to the Doncaster to Scunthorpe line.

In 2013, the line was closed for six months after a major landslip caused by the colliery's old spoil heaps destroyed the track running through Hatfield.