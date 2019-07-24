Detectives are continuing to investigate the murder of a young dad-of-one who was stabbed to death in Sheffield.

Lewis Bagshaw, aged 21, was found injured in Piper Crescent, Southey, after being knifed in his chest in an attack on Sunday night.

It is believed that the dad-of-one may have staggered into the street seeking help after being stabbed elsewhere.

He was taken to hospital but pronounced dead less than an hour later.

Police cordons have been in place in Piper Crescent and Southey Green Road since the attack, which is the first fatal stabbing of the year in Sheffield.

There were eight such killings in the city last year.

A 39-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remained in police custody last night.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers remain in the Southey area of Sheffield carrying out enquiries and the local teams continue to patrol to provide reassurance.

“Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who may hold information about Lewis’ death.”

Call the incident room directly on 01709 443507, via 101, or give information, anonymously, to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

