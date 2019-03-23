Police prosecute pro-Brexit go-slow protesters on motorway

Pro-Brexit 'go-slow' lorry protesters set to target Yorkshire's roads today could attract police attention after officers in the south of the country prosecuted drivers involved.

A series of pro-Brexit 'go slow' protests are taking place across the country, organised by groups of lorry drivers in a bid to lobby for Brexit.

The protests are taking place on various motorways up and down the country on Friday night and Saturday morning including in Yorkshire.

But police in one county have taken a dim view of the protests, accusing the protesters of 'ignoring' advice and committing offences of careless and inconsiderate driving.

Protesters on the A30 have been prosecuted by police.

Inspector Si Jenkinson of Devon and Cornwall Police tweeted: "A30 go slow - My officers have stopped the front vehicles and will be prosecuting them for inconsiderate driving.

"We will be adopting the same approach on the M5 should drivers deliberately slow or stop traffic.

"We recognise the right to protest and make views clear but we will not tolerate careless and inconsiderate driving on our roads.

"We engaged with organisers before the go slow began, they ignored our advice to stay in lane 1 and limit speed to no less than 45mph."

The go-slow route in Yorkshire

The go-slow's South Yorkshire branch is set to start in Doncaster on Saturday, March 23 and head onto the M18 and then the M1.

The Yorkshire Brexit Action Group said: "Slow driving on the South Yorkshire M/A road network.

"We’ve got quite a few turning up, but more the merrier. Let’s show these in Westminster that we will not sit idly by and take away what we vote for. Let’s hold the line in the name of democracy.

"11am meeting at the park and ride next to Morrisons in Doncaster DN4 5JP.

"Setting off at 11:30 we are going on to the M18 southbound on to the M1 southbound around the roundabout at the A57 Worksop North on the M1 back on to the M18 North on the A1 up to Warmsworth roundabout back down the A1 back on to the M18 back to the park and ride at Morrisons."