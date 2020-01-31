Police pulled over a car to speak to the driver - 12 hours later the passenger was charged with county lines drugs crimes

Two men from Leeds were arrested for drugs crimes after police pulled over a car in a nearby town.

Officers stopped the vehicle in Harrogate on Wednesday afternoon to speak to the driver.

Police in North Yorkshire arrested two men from Leeds on suspicion of drugs-related offences

But upon doing so, a large quantity of drugs and money were discovered inside.

Just 12 hours later at 2am, the 29-year-old passenger of the vehicle was charged with concealing criminal property and possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to supply.

He appeared at York Magistrates Court on Thursday and was remanded into custody to appear before the crown court at a later date.

The officers were part of North Yorkshire Police's Operation Expedite, a team focusing their efforts on county lines, which is the exploitation from those high up in the drugs ring of others, often children, into carrying and transporting drugs between cities and towns.

The driver, aged 23, was also arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs and was released pending further investigation.

Detective Sergeant Marcus Dawson who leads Operation Expedite, said: “These drugs have no place on our streets and North Yorkshire Police is committed to targeting those involved in this crime.

"We need your help to stop it. If you are concerned that a friend or loved one may be involved in county lines crime please call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111. Always ring 999 in an emergency.”